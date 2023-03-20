Doom Metal Supergroup MMXX Recruit Mick Moss For New Single

(Freeman Promotions) Global doom metal supergroup MMXX have announced their new EP 'The Next Wave' will be released via Candlelight on April 14th. Ahead of this the band have released their first single and video, "Alone", which features guest vocalist Mick Moss (Antimatter, Sleeping Pulse).
Born during the initial worldwide lockdown and incubated as the seasons passed, doom metal supergroup MMXX began as the sound of global isolation. Not unlike the pandemic itself, MMXX has long harboured an unseen chapter: 'The Next Wave'.
First single, "Alone" is an anthemic five-minute funeral march featuring the unmistakable Mick Moss (Antimatter, Sleeping Pulse). The full three song EP includes the metallic and driving "Isolation" featuring Mikko Kotamaki (Swallow the Sun), and the melancholic and ethereal "Echoes" featuring Alicia Nurho.
'The Next Wave' EP will be released on vinyl by Candlelight and like its 2022 full-length predecessor 'Sacred Cargo', contains stunning artwork from Portuguese fine-art photographer Henri Prestes.
Comments the band: "The pandemic proved an especially inspiring and creatively prolific time for MMXX. Our desire to keep 'Sacred Cargo' short enough to fit on a single vinyl, and our preferred sequencing of songs meant we had a few songs from the 'Sacred Cargo' session left. As you will discover, they are by no means inferior, and we are pleased they will soon join our previous album as the ultimate epilogue to a global collaboration originating in the epicentre of pandemic isolation."
At the core of MMXX is Andrea Chiodetti (ex-The Foreshadowing) on guitars and keys, Jesse Haff on drums (Daylight Dies and Gökböri) and Egan O'Rourke on bass (Daylight Dies). Together they channeled inspiration for composition after composition to collaborate with a geographically, culturally, and stylistically diverse collection of celebrated vocalists and musicians from around the world.
