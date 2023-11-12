.

Ghost Score Grammy Nomination For Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

11-12-2023
Ghost Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(NLM) Ghost has notched yet another GRAMMY nomination for the band's faithful rendition of Iron Maiden's "Phantom of the Opera" from its chart-topping PHANTOMIME covers EP, released in May 2023 via Loma Vista Recordings, is GHOST's fifth overall-including a Best Metal Performance win for "Cirice" at the 58th GRAMMY Awards in 2016.

Come February 4, 2024, Sweden's foremost theatrical rock export will go up against the likes of Metallica, Slipknot, Disturbed and Spiritbox for Best Metal Performance at the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

The nomination caps off yet another banner year for Ghost-one that not only saw PHANTOMIME bow at #1 on the Independent and Hard Music charts and Top 10 on the Billboard 200, but also bore witness to the five-month, four-continent Re-IMPERATOUR concluding its triumphant US run with two sold out nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Re-IMPERATOUR's grand finale was heralded by the Ghost Devotional Pop Up at L.A.'s GRAMMY Museum, an overwhelmingly popular installation that gave fans who made the pilgrimage the opportunity to confess their reasons why Ghost is the best rock band in the world.

