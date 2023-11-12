Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(PPRG) Last week, it was announced that the iconic Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash will be developing a new amplifier with Magnatone.

The guitarist has now reassured fans that he will also continue his successful and decades-long partnership with Marshall Amplification.

"To clear up any misconceptions that might arise, although Magnatone and I have been working together to create a new Amp, I still maintain my long relationship with Marshall, and I look forward to continued collaboration with their incredible team." --Slash

