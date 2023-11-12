.

Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps

11-12-2023
Slash Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(PPRG) Last week, it was announced that the iconic Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash will be developing a new amplifier with Magnatone.

The guitarist has now reassured fans that he will also continue his successful and decades-long partnership with Marshall Amplification.

"To clear up any misconceptions that might arise, although Magnatone and I have been working together to create a new Amp, I still maintain my long relationship with Marshall, and I look forward to continued collaboration with their incredible team." --Slash

Related Stories
Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps

Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Going Down Under

Nick Oliveri Recruits Slash For 'Chains and Shackles'

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Announce 2024 World Tour

Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea

News > Slash

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen Deliver New Single 'Machines (Or Back To Humans)'- Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release-

Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica Rock Grammy Nominations- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Underwent Spinal Surgery- more

Reviews

Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall

On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon

Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix

Foghat - Sonic Mojo

Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream

Latest News

Queen Deliver New Single 'Machines (Or Back To Humans)'

Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) (feat. Dom McLennon)'

Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Japan Concerts

Billy Idol Shares Live Performance Of Rebel Yell Classic

Ghost Score Grammy Nomination For Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps

Taking Back Sunday Celebrate '152' Release With Intimate Show