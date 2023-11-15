Cardboard Sessions: Rancho De La Luna Released

L-R: JonRusso, Dave Catching, Joey Castillo, Clint Walsh, Billy O'Connor

(bmf) Available today is the 18th installment of Cardboard Sessions with Rancho De La Luna featuring Dave Catching, Brian O'Connor, Joey Castillo, and Clint Walsh. CardboardSessions (a collaboration between Signal Snowboards and Ernest Packaging) is a free-form video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard.

A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Dogstar, and more.

Rancho De La Luna, a hidden oasis for musicians about 120 east of Los Angeles in Joshua Tree is where this episode of Cardboard Sessions takes place, engineered by Jon Russo. The vibe is incredible, like a small home studio with all the gear you need, just this time the instruments were made of cardboard.

Dave Catching is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer who has played with a host of rock legends including Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal, Earthlings?, Tex and the Horseheads, The Ringling Sisters, MondoGenerator and Masters of Reality. He is co-owner of, and a resident at, RanchoDe La Luna.

Joey Castillo, known for his energized and hard-hitting rhythm has been behind the drum kit for the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, The Bronx, Danzig, andCircle Jerks.

Clint Walsh, who usually plays a Stratocaster and was very excited to play this cardboard version has played with many artists including Gnarls Barkley, Courtney Love, and Juliette Lewis.

Billy O'Connor, who some might recognize as Talan Gwynek in the indie werewolf movie Wer also was the bassist for Eagles of Death Metal.

