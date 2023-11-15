Cardboard Sessions: Rancho De La Luna Released

(bmf) Available today is the 18th installment of Cardboard Sessions with Rancho De La Luna featuring Dave Catching, Brian O'Connor, Joey Castillo, and Clint Walsh. CardboardSessions (a collaboration between Signal Snowboards and Ernest Packaging) is a free-form video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard.
A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Dogstar, and more.
Rancho De La Luna, a hidden oasis for musicians about 120 east of Los Angeles in Joshua Tree is where this episode of Cardboard Sessions takes place, engineered by Jon Russo. The vibe is incredible, like a small home studio with all the gear you need, just this time the instruments were made of cardboard.
Dave Catching is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer who has played with a host of rock legends including Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal, Earthlings?, Tex and the Horseheads, The Ringling Sisters, MondoGenerator and Masters of Reality. He is co-owner of, and a resident at, RanchoDe La Luna.
Joey Castillo, known for his energized and hard-hitting rhythm has been behind the drum kit for the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, The Bronx, Danzig, andCircle Jerks.
Clint Walsh, who usually plays a Stratocaster and was very excited to play this cardboard version has played with many artists including Gnarls Barkley, Courtney Love, and Juliette Lewis.
Billy O'Connor, who some might recognize as Talan Gwynek in the indie werewolf movie Wer also was the bassist for Eagles of Death Metal.
Dogstar Rock The Cardboard Sessions
Sammy Hagar And All-Star Band Launching Tour- Judas Priest Announce Invincible Shield Tour- Staind- Foo Fighters And H.E.R.- more
My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy Lead When We Were Young Lineup- Pantera Announce 2024 North American Tour- more
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall
On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Sammy Hagar And All-Star Band Launching The Best Of All Worlds Tour
Judas Priest Announce Invincible Shield Tour
Staind Recruit Seether For The Tailgate Tour
Darkest Hour Announce New Album With New Video For Title Song
Brian Setzer Announces 2024 Rockabilly Riot Tour Dates
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton React To Grammy Nomination
Nick Carter and American Idol's Kyle Khou Cover John Lennon's Happy Xmas For Charity
Foo Fighters And H.E.R. Announce 'The Glass' Double A-Side