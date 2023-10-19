Dogstar Rock The Cardboard Sessions

(bmf) The 17th installment of Cardboard Sessions has been released featuring Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar. Cardboard Sessions (a collaboration between Signal Snowboards and Ernest Packaging) is a free-form format video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard.
A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Stephen Perkins, and more.
The latest installment of the monthly series features LA-based independent rock band Dogstar - Bret Domrose on cardboard guitar and vocals, Rob Mailhouse on cardboard drums, and Keanu Reeves on cardboard bass. Filmed in LA's famous Sunset Sound Studios, the trio performs "Breach" off their most recent album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees with producer/engineer Ruddy Cullers.
"This [cardboard] guitar just brings out classic rock riffs. I don't know what it is. My guitar doesn't do this!" - Bret Domrose
"[This cardboard drum kit] sounds like a Ludwig kit to me, like an old 60's Ludwig kit. It has an open sound and very deep toms. To me, this is incredible." - Rob Mailhouse
Dogstar Release 'Breach' Video
Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce Reunion Performance
blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe- Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1- Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On- more
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident- 'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band- Slash- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1
Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On With KROQ
Dorothy To Sing National Anthem and Rock With Nita Strauss At Rams vs. Steelers Game
Abigail Williams In The Studio Working On New Album
Dogstar Rock The Cardboard Sessions
blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe
The Icarus Line Must Die Special Event Announced
Carina Round Announces First Live Performance Since 2016