Dogstar Rock The Cardboard Sessions

(bmf) The 17th installment of Cardboard Sessions has been released featuring Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar. Cardboard Sessions (a collaboration between Signal Snowboards and Ernest Packaging) is a free-form format video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard.

A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Stephen Perkins, and more.

The latest installment of the monthly series features LA-based independent rock band Dogstar - Bret Domrose on cardboard guitar and vocals, Rob Mailhouse on cardboard drums, and Keanu Reeves on cardboard bass. Filmed in LA's famous Sunset Sound Studios, the trio performs "Breach" off their most recent album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees with producer/engineer Ruddy Cullers.

"This [cardboard] guitar just brings out classic rock riffs. I don't know what it is. My guitar doesn't do this!" - Bret Domrose

"[This cardboard drum kit] sounds like a Ludwig kit to me, like an old 60's Ludwig kit. It has an open sound and very deep toms. To me, this is incredible." - Rob Mailhouse

Related Stories

Dogstar Release 'Breach' Video

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce Reunion Performance

More Dogstar News