Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Delivers Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1,

(PLA) The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, hailing from the vibrant, blues-soaked roots of Louisiana, unveils their latest masterpiece, "Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1," today, Nov. 17. This eagerly anticipated album features not one, but three compelling title tracks written by James LeBlanc, namely "Dirt On My Diamonds" and "Man On A Mission," along with the riveting "Bad Intentions." For those eager to immerse themselves in the sonic brilliance of "Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1," the opportunity to listen to this musical gem is available now. Click here to be among the first to experience the magic.
Marking an illustrious 20-year journey in the blues and rock realm, Kenny Wayne Shepherd has attained unparalleled success, boasting millions in album sales and numerous Top 10 charting singles. His artistry breathes new life into the timeless blues tradition, infusing it with a modern and invigorating twist. A beacon of creative prowess, James LeBlanc, the co-writer behind the album's leading singles, stands out as a remarkable songwriter proudly affiliated with the esteemed Dreamlined Entertainment Group.
"I am extremely honored to have been able to participate in writing this record," expresses Dreamlined songwriter, James LeBlanc. "I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do . Kenny Wayne Shepherd is a true Rock N' Roll icon in my book."
The focal piece of this album emerges from the collaborative brilliance of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Marshall Altman, and the accomplished Dreamlined Entertainment Group songwriter, James LeBlanc. In this musical journey, Shepherd unveils his country roots and his penchant for life's refined pleasures, seamlessly blending them with a touch of charm.
The captivating track "Bad Intentions" is a lyrical masterpiece penned by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, James LeBlanc and Phillip White. Here, Shepherd exposes his innermost sensual musings directed towards a potential companion, adding a layer of intrigue to the album's thematic richness.
"Man On A Mission" paints a vivid portrait of a bold and assertive declaration of desire and pursuit. It shows a determined romantic soul pursuing his desires, opting for the audacious path of seeking forgiveness over permission. It adds a dynamic narrative layer to the album, showcasing Shepherd's storytelling prowess.
Shepherd debuts this release through the esteemed Mascot Label Group/Provogue, promising an immersive experience into the soulful, edgy and multifaceted world of his artistic expression.
