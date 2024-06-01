Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2'

() Kenny Wayne Shepherd is set to release the highly anticipated 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2,' the follow-up to his acclaimed album 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 1.' Slated for a September 20th release via Mascot/Provogue Records, this album continues to solidify Shepherd's status as a powerhouse in modern rock. Leading the charge is the vibrant single "I Got A Woman" available now.

'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2' expands the musical journey that began with 'Volume 1' last November. "When I started writing these songs, two distinct identities emerged," Shepherd explains. "Both albums share the same spirit, but the songs, sounds, and grooves are unique. We decided to stagger the releases to match how people consume music today - essentially creating a double album. Our creative momentum was strong, so we kept it rolling."

The album bursts to life with "I Got A Woman," featuring Shepherd's powerful riff complemented by a dynamic horn section. "To me, it's the answer song to Woman Like You, the first track on 'The Traveler,'" Shepherd notes. "On this record, he's got her, and she's everything he hoped for."

The tracks on 'Volume 2' were born during the writing sessions at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. "The whole reason we went down to Muscle Shoals was to soak up the vibe that's been left in that room for so many decades," Shepherd reflects.

Tracking took place at the Band House Studios in Los Angeles just days before the studio was demolished. "It was a really cool intimate old-school studio with analogue everything, but they tore it down straight after we made these records," says Shepherd.

Forced to hold back new material for the first time in his storied career, Shepherd admits that keeping these latest songs under wraps has been torture. "They're sounding great in rehearsals and we've been dying to get out there and play them," he says. Now at last, the standard-bearer for 21st-century rock 'n' roll is ready to put the cherry atop the Dirt On My Diamonds project with 'Volume 2.'

"These are two unique albums that stand on their own," Shepherd considers, "but together, I think they make for such a compelling package. We've had tremendous success in my career so far, and I'm so surprised and grateful for that. But even now, I still feel like there's always more to explore musically. I just want to keep pushing the limits."

Shepherd's upcoming tour plans are extensive. Starting in July, he will hit major cities across the country including St. Louis, Milwaukee, and Baton Rouge, while his September plans include his return to the Experience Hendrix Tour which will take him to a wide range of venues from coast to coast, including Seattle, Spokane, and Santa Rosa, among others, allowing fans to experience his electrifying performance live.

Related Stories

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Delivers Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1,

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Says 'You Can't Love Me' With New Video

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Premieres 'Best Of Times' Video

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces U.S. Tour Dates

News > Kenny Wayne Shepherd