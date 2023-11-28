Alpha Wolf 'Bring Back The Noise'

(Atom Splitter) A cacophony of turbulent bounce and bludgeoning beats, the brand new single "Bring Back The Noise" from Aussie metalcore behemoths Alpha Wolf profusely lives up to its name.

Fusing industrial grinds, caustic riffs and some nu metal-esque scratching alongside vocalist Lochie Keogh's biting prowl, "Bring Back The Noise" is an undeniable party-starter on steroids demanding to be cranked to 11.

Of their brand new single, Alpha Wolf share, "In the early stages of writing 'Bring Back The Noise,' we felt we had a party starter on our hands. Refining this song together in the woods of our writing retreat in the Australian winter resulted in a tw- minute barrage of catchy riffs with fun and fierce lyrics, which perfectly encapsulates what Alpha Wolf is about. We've found a way to be okay with delivering in-your-face style vocal hooks that will get any crowd jumping and singing along; 'Bring Back The Noise' delivers just that. Whether you like yelling along, head-banging, or moshing we invite everyone to turn it up loud until their speakers blow."

The band continues, "On our recent tour across North America, we got the chance to debut this song live, to which we received amazing feedback amongst new faces and we're excited to finally be able to showcase the song in its true from for your listening pleasure. 'Bring Back The Noise' and turn it up."

The road has been far from easy for Alpha Wolf but they refuse to let anything stand in their way. Throughout the chaotic and turbulent times of the pandemic, the band released their sophomore album A Quiet Place To Die in 2020 to critical acclaim, including a #6 spot on the ARIA charts and a nomination for Best Heavy Album at the ARIA awards, and multiple sold-out shows around Australia, Europe, UK, USA & Asia.

In 2022, Alpha Wolf released a split EP, The Lost & The Longing, with Welsh rockers Holding Absence, and also launched CVLTFEST, their very own curated festival aimed to showcase the best Aussie talent in the heavy scene alongside some exciting international acts. And furthering their global reach to new heights in 2023, Alpha Wolf recently embarked on their biggest North American run to date with Motionless in White, and also tore up multiple stages at home earlier this year as part of the inaugural Knotfest Australia with Slipknot, Parkway Drive and Megadeth.

With an impending European and UK tour supporting The Amity Affliction starting next month and extending into early 2024, Alpha Wolf will also appear at Download Festival in the UK next year, and have confirmed the return of their own festival CVLTFEST next February, alongside Emmure, Crossfaith, Ocean Grove, and more.

Alpha Wolf know how far they have come, but it's what lays ahead of them that's keeping the band hungry.

Related Stories

Alpha Wolf Reimagine Fan Favorites On Lo-Fi Compilation EP 'Shh'

News > Alpha Wolf