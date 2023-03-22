Alpha Wolf Reimagine Fan Favorites On Lo-Fi Compilation EP 'Shh'

(SharpTone) Melbourne-based metalcore powerhouse Alpha Wolf offer listeners a mellow counterpart to a collection of thrashing originals on their forthcoming lo-fi compilation EP, Shh, out Friday March 31 via Greyscale Records/Sharptone Records. The band share 60cm of Steel in the lead up, stream here. Pre-orders live now.

Created in collaboration with MIK, Alpha Wolf slow things down on the five-track EP, re-imagining fan favourites '60cm of Steel,' 'Spirit Breaker,' 'Golden Fate Gut Ache,' 'Don't Ask' and 'Bleed 4 You' as down-tempo, beat-heavy chill tunes. Doused in twinkling soundscapes and atmospheric ambiance, Alpha Wolf unveil a new dimension to their punishing legacy that sets out to appeal to the unsuspecting.

"We think lo-fi as a genre is a great breakaway from our usual heavy tunes and it's something we can show our family at Christmas without getting odd looks," tells the band.

In contrast to the mosh-lords latest lo-fi offering, ALPHA WOLF will indulge in their bread and butter this weekend playing Australia's inaugural Knotfest alongside huge names from the likes of Slipknot, Parkway Drive, Megadeth and more. The sold out festival will travel through Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane beginning this Friday March 24. In addition, this week the band also announces their place as Tasmania's headline act on UNIFY Off The Record in June. Tickets on sale now.

Over the last few years, metalcore juggernauts ALPHA WOLF have proven they are a fierce force to be reckoned with. 2020 saw the release of their sophomore album a quiet place to die, which was the culmination of every lesson learnt, every hit taken, and every loss felt; and it lead the band to a #6 charting spot on the ARIA charts and nomination for Best Heavy Album at the ARIA awards.

a quiet place to die is the end result of five individuals who have faced the fire and refuse to flinch, pouring their everything into making something they are truly proud of. Through all the chaos these last few years have been able to throw at the band, they've still managed to play multiple headlining runs of sold out shows, secured places on some of the biggest festivals in Australia, and have their sights set on conquering the international scene. ALPHA WOLF have shown that nothing this world can throw at them is going to stop them from tearing apart the metalcore scene.

