Who On Earth 'Hold The Line' With Toto Cover

(Freeman Promotions) Who On Earth is paying tribute to one of the greatest rock anthems of all time! The Jersey-based quintet has released a remake of the Toto classic "Hold The Line," which is also the band's first new track with their current lineup.
On "Hold The Line", Who On Earth challenged themselves to maintain the integrity of the original version, while also giving it a harder, modern edge by utilizing state of the art engineering and production. The band once again commissioned Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob) for production, engineering, mixing and mastering at Sonic Stomp Studio in NYC.
"This is our first time recording with Bruce and Johnny, and they did an amazing job," shares bassist Pete Rizzi. "We really wanted to get this right given how classic this song is, and we are thrilled with the result. It was a true collaboration."
Coosh adds, "We couldn't find a single person that didn't LOVE this song, so we felt a bit of pressure to do it justice. I mean, this was written 45 years ago by some of the best studio musicians of the time!"
Who On Earth 'Watch The Fires Burn' With New AI Video
Who On Earth Share Orchestral Version Of 'Unbeaten'
Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert- Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album- Metallica- more
Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64- Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award- more
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert
Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album
Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival
Iron Maiden Add Dates To 2024 The Future Past Tour
Start 2024 With How David Lee Roth Changed The World
Nickelback Add Euro Leg To Get Rollin' World Tour
Killing Joke Members Pay Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker
The Rods Channel Motorhead With 'Shockwave'