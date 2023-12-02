Leaves' Eyes Share 'Forged By Fire' Video

(AFM) Leaves' Eyes, have revealed first details about a new album to be released in 2024 with AFM Records! The band's ninth studio offering will be titled "Myths Of Fate", today the band unveiled their album cover artwork and a music video for the first album single, "Forged By Fire".

Says Leaves' Eyes band mastermind and singer, Alexander Krull: "Finally the time has come and we can present you our new video Forged By Fire! We played Forged By Fire on stage at Wacken as a world premiere and the song was enthusiastically celebrated by the fans!

"Here's the video with an awesome storyline about the legendary Tyrfing sword and a fiery performance in the truest sense of the word! With Forged By Fire we are starting a series of videos with the magical theme of the new album Myths Of Fate! Are you ready to travel with us into the world of sagas?"

Leaves' Eyes have always played in a league of their own. The international group has toured all populated continents, playing concerts in more than 50 countries, frequently reach top positions in the album charts and with every output they deliver a multimedia masterpiece when it comes to video clips and artwork. Their live shows are spectacular events with breathtaking stage scenery, including a Viking ship or even the "Swords In Rock" monument from Norway. Leaves' Eyes have been setting world history to music and undeniably, by doing so, have raced to the top of the symphonic metal tree.

With "The Last Viking", the 2020-monumental-piece of Leaves' Eyes, they set up their own musical monument that is just as captivating and strong as the saga of the last Viking King itself. They even surpassed their own standards with an original film documentary, "Viking Spirit" from 2021. Filmed worldwide, the growing Viking re-enactment scene has been visually praised here, while fronter Alex and the band became part of this community, long ago. "The Last Viking" fueled expectations what these geniuses will come up next with. Now, "Forged By Fire" is a more than exciting harbinger of their new album "Myths Of Fate" to be unleashed in 2024. Watch out for more details, pre-sale info and much more, to follow in the days ahead!

Related Stories

Atrocity Recruit Leaves' Eyes and Cradle Of Filth Stars For New Single

News > Leaves Eyes