Disturbed, Pantera, Slipknot, Misfits Lead Sonic Temple Lineup

(FR PR) After roaring back into Columbus, Ohio in 2023, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival turns the volume up to 11 in 2024 with its biggest event ever, May 16-19 at Historic Crew Stadium. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is adding a 4th stage and 40 more bands, plus art activations, for nonstop entertainment over four full days at The Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America.

Headlining Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are some of rock and metal's biggest artists including Disturbed (Thursday), The Original Misfits (Friday), Pantera (Saturday) and Slipknot (Sunday). Additional performers include Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Falling In Reverse, Sleep Token, Rise Against, 311, Seether, In This Moment, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Kerry King, Mr. Bungle, Theory of a Deadman, Anthrax and many others. 120 bands in total will play across four stages for the first time in the festival's history, also marking more stages and bands than ever before at an event at Historic Crew Stadium.

David Draiman of Disturbed says, "We can't wait to be back headlining Sonic Temple once again. Playing in front of all those rock fans at Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio has always been an amazing time for us."

"Historic Crew Stadium is such a special place to not only DWP, but rock fans in America, as thousands of fans discovered their first rock festival in the U.S. right here in Columbus," says Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "We're beyond thrilled to elevate Sonic Temple by introducing a fourth stage and over 40 additional bands, all without increasing prices. It's our commitment to giving fans more rock for their buck! Sonic Temple is the ultimate destination where music, art, and food unite to create a community that will be remembered for years to come."

The current Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2024 music lineup is as follows, with more to be announced: Slipknot, Pantera, Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Falling In Reverse, Sleep Token, Rise Against, 311, Seether, In This Moment, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Kerry King, Mr. Bungle, Theory of a Deadman, Anthrax, Polyphia, Architects, Royal Blood, Bad Religion, Clutch, STARSET, Black Veil Brides, Wage War, Tech N9ne, Electric Callboy, Slaughter To Prevail, In Flames, Avatar, Atreyu, Flyleaf W/ Lacey Sturm, L7, The Amity Affliction, August Burns Red, Living Colour, Machine Head, P.O.D., Movements, Code Orange, THE CHATS, The Ghost Inside, Baroness, Of Mice & Men, Kittie, Destroy Boys, Drain, Apocalyptica, Jehnny Beth, Enter Shikari, All That Remains, Kid Kapichi, Reignwolf, Dirty Honey, POLARIS, While She Sleeps, Saint Asonia, Saliva, Helmet, Magnolia Park, New Years Day, Kim Dracula, Kublai Khan TX, Bob Vylan, Red Fang, Currents, Soulfly, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, FLAT BLACK, Nova Twins, Miss May I, Drowning Pool, Taproot, Taipei Houston, Terror, Gel, Fleshwater, Scowl, Militarie Gun, Nita Strauss, Dead Poet Society, LACUNA COIL, PLUSH, SiM, Nonpoint, Tim Montana, Point North, FIRE FROM THE GODS, Eva Under Fire, Blind Channel, The Chisel, Spite, Harms Way, Bodysnatcher, I SEE STARS, RAIN CITY DRIVE, Crobot, Sleep Theory, Imminence, Return To Dust, Bad Nerves, Empire State Bastard, GIDEON, Catch Your Breath, Calva Louise, VUKOVI, Moon Fever, Dying Wish, thrown, HotBox, TX2, Lø Spirit, Fuming Mouth and Mike's Dead.

In addition to 120 music artists and four stages during the four-day event, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival also offers art installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delectable eats.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival passes go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 AM ET with payment plans available for just $10 down at www.SonicTempleFestival.com. In addition, an exclusive Sonic Temple presale for festival email and SMS subscribers begins Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00 AM ET. Sign up now for access here.

Related Stories

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival Returning Next Year

Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Canceled

Metallica Festival Cancelations Explained

Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery

News > Sonic Temple