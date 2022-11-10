Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival Returning Next Year

(AMM) After a three-year hiatus, premier independent U.S. music festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is pleased to announce return of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at the Historic Crew Stadium for four full days with a jam-packed rock music lineup over Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-28, 2023.
"Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents," says DWP Founder Danny Wimmer. "It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can't wait to welcome everyone back!"
Fans can sign-up to get first access for Early Bird presale by visiting www.sonictemplefestival.com.
