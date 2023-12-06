Rush Have Discussed Continuing With Another Drummer

Rush bassist / vocalist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson revealed in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning that they have pondered the idea of performing with another drummer.
The band's legendary drummer Neal Peart passed away in January of 2020 after a battle with brain cancer. The iconic group had played their final concert together in August of 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles.
In the CBS Sunday Morning segment correspondent Jim Axelrod said, "here you two are figuring out what they next chapter looks like and someone's missing". Lifeson responded, "yeah, it's difficult to figure out what they chapter is without him [Peart].
Axelrod asked Lee, "have you and Alex ever talked about 'let's go get one of the great drummers and tour again. Geddy responded, "have we talked about it, yeah... It's not impossible, but at this point I can't guarantee."
In the heavily edited clip, Alex added, "It's just not in our DNA to stop". Watch the full segment below:
