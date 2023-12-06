Yes Announce European Dates For The Classic Tales of Yes Tour 2024

(TPC) Following their recent acclaimed tour in the USA, progressive legends YES have announced European dates for The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th December at 10am GMT/11.00am CET.
The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024 will include many iconic tracks from the YES back-catalogue covering fifty-plus years. The tour will also include a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Tales from Topographic Oceans as well as music from their current album Mirror To The Sky.
YES are: Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals and acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals) and drummer Jay Schellen.
The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia. Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue's reception/foyer area. His work - which also appears on the cover of their current album Mirror to the Sky - has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.
"We're all excited to be bringing our show home to Europe and the UK!" says Steve Howe, "We've selected a new playlist of Yes music but with some firm favourites in there too, of course! To keep our performances fresh, we 'now' carry our own lights, so we can present a consistent show each night, designed for us by William ........ Looking forward to seeing you out there!"
"We are very much looking forward to the 2024 European leg of our YES Classic Tales Tour. Having recently completed the US, we are now really excited to bring that out to all our fans in the UK and Europe. It promises to be one of our most interesting sets to date, scanning through much of YES's history and with some previously unheard pieces as well as music from our latest album, 'Mirror To The Sky'. Bring it on and see you all out there!" Best, Geoff Downes
The Classic Tales of YES European and UK Tour 2024 dates are as follows: Go to www.yesworld.com/live for all ticketing information.
Europe
April 2024
Tuesday 30 Portugal Lisbon Sabres Sagres Campo Pequeno**
May 2024
Thursday 2 Spain Madrid Riviera
Friday 3 Spain Barcelona Sala Paral·lel 62
Sunday 5 Italy Rome La Nuvola
Monday 6 Italy Milan Teatro Arcimboldi
Wednesday 8 Italy Padova Gran Teatro Geox
Thursday 9 Switzerland Zurich Kongresshaus**
Saturday 11 Austria Vienna Simm City
Sunday 12 Germany Berlin Theater am Potsdamer Platz
Tuesday 14 Germany Halle Steintor-Variete
Wednesday 15 Belgium Antwerp De Roma
Friday 17 Netherlands Arnhem Music SacrumTheatre**
Wednesday 18 Germany Moenchengladbach Red Box**
Monday 20 France Paris Salle Pleyel**
Tuesday 21 Luxembourg Luxembourg Rockhall**
UK Dates
Thursday 23 May Manchester Bridgewater Hall*
Friday 24 May Glasgow Royal Concert Hall*
Sunday 26 May Liverpool Philharmonic*
Tuesday 28 May York Barbican*
Wednesday 29 May Southend Cliffs Pavilion*
Friday 31 May Bristol Beacon
Saturday 1 June Birmingham Symphony Hall*
Sunday 2 June Gateshead Sage*
Tuesday 4 June London Royal Albert Hall
