David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is spreading holiday cheer with the release of a festive new song entitled "Talking Christmas Blues", which is now streaming online.

Roth did not provide details about the track, which follows the recent release of his re-recording of the Van Halen classic "Jump", that he recorded during a special session in May of 2022.

The session took place at the Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood, Ca where the famed vocalist was joined by his touring bandmates guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino. Stream "Talking Christmas Blues" below:

