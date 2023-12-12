.

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways' - 2023 In Review

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways' was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: Ghost have recruited Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott for a new version of their song "Spillways" and they feature the song in a new Chapter 15 webisode.

Nasty Little Man sent over these details: "IMPERA was my favorite rock album of 2022... I found out along the way that Tobias is a bit of a fan of DL, so I guess it was inevitable we'd both find out about each other! Once we'd been introduced to the idea of working together it just snowballed organically and I'm thrilled that I got to sing on what is my favorite song from that album!"-Joe Elliott

Look what you've done to this rock n roll clown... Ghost's "Spillways" has undergone a transfiguration to include guest vocals from rock legend and avowed Ghost fan Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

To witness Joe Elliott's phantasmagorical journey into the world of Ghost, open Chapter 15: Meanwhile in Dublin here. The newest installment in Ghost's long running series of webisodes, Chapter 15 documents a karaoke session that goes awry in spectacular and supernatural fashion (and if you're feeling like singing along, check out the "Spillways (ft. Joe Elliott)" lyric video below.

The original version of "Spillways," currently Top 5 at Active Rock Radio and having generated some 50 million streams globally, can be found on Ghost's IMPERA.

