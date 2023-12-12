Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways' - 2023 In Review

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways' was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: Ghost have recruited Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott for a new version of their song "Spillways" and they feature the song in a new Chapter 15 webisode.
Nasty Little Man sent over these details: "IMPERA was my favorite rock album of 2022... I found out along the way that Tobias is a bit of a fan of DL, so I guess it was inevitable we'd both find out about each other! Once we'd been introduced to the idea of working together it just snowballed organically and I'm thrilled that I got to sing on what is my favorite song from that album!"-Joe Elliott
Look what you've done to this rock n roll clown... Ghost's "Spillways" has undergone a transfiguration to include guest vocals from rock legend and avowed Ghost fan Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.
To witness Joe Elliott's phantasmagorical journey into the world of Ghost, open Chapter 15: Meanwhile in Dublin here. The newest installment in Ghost's long running series of webisodes, Chapter 15 documents a karaoke session that goes awry in spectacular and supernatural fashion (and if you're feeling like singing along, check out the "Spillways (ft. Joe Elliott)" lyric video below.
The original version of "Spillways," currently Top 5 at Active Rock Radio and having generated some 50 million streams globally, can be found on Ghost's IMPERA.
Ghost Score Grammy Nomination For Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
The Ghost Inside Unleash 'Death Grip' Video
Tarja To Deliver 'Dark Christmas'
Mogan Wade Treats Fan To Surprise 'Halloween' Song
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album- The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary- more
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album
The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary
Brantley Gilbert Announces Off The Rails Tour 2024
Five Finger Death Punch Announce 2024 Headline Tour
Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2024 North American Tour
Bruce Dickinson Teams With Z2 For The Mandrake Project
The Marshall Tucker Band Honored With Pandora Billionaires Plaque
Singled Out: Atelo Songs' not in the mood