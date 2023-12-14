Yes Announced Replacement For Late Drummer Alan White - 2023 In Review

Yes Announced Replacement For Late Drummer Alan White was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: Prog rock legends Yes have announced that drummer Jay Schellen has joined the band as a permanent member, filling the spot left by the death of their iconic drummer, Alan White, in May of last year.

We were sent the following details: Jay will fulfil Alan's wishes in becoming the new drummer with Yes. Jay Schellen was Alan White's choice to stand in during the Topographic Drama tour, in 2016, and shared drumming duties with him from 2018 onwards.

Jay had previously played alongside Yes' keyboardist Geoff Downes and late bassist Chris Squire together with long working relationships with Alan and YES bass guitarist Billy Sherwood. This gave Jay a deep insight into the workings of the dynamic rhythm section that drives YES' music.

Steve Howe says "We're all delighted to welcome Jay officially into the fold! He's been a great support throughout the last seven years, and we couldn't have found a better all round team player."

"I am thrilled to become the new drummer with YES," says Jay. "I grew up playing along to YES records and I am proud to have worked so closely with my musical hero and great friend Alan White these past few years. I will strive to honour his memory as we drive towards the future with the band."

