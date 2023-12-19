Singled Out: Harry Kappen's One Life

Harry Kappen just released his new single "One Life", which is the title track to his forthcoming album. To celebrate, we asked Harry to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'One Life' is taken from the new full-length album of the same name which will be available early next year. After a very successful year 2023 with almost 140,000 hits for 'Not all of us closer' and more than 220,000 hits for 'The Freedom Inside' on Spotify, this new eclectic album will contain 11 songs; from ballad to rock, from funk to pop. The single 'One Life' is a heartbreaking ballad that fits perfectly into the atmosphere of contemplation at this time of year. While the world seems to be on fire; war in Ukraine, war in the Middle East, climate change, confusion among people about what is fake and what is real, I desperately long for love, light, real human connection and relationship and warmth.

As a person, as an artist, but also as a music therapist, I feel a lot of negativity around me: in the news, on television, in discussions among colleagues and friends and family. Often also reinforced by all kinds of unfounded opinions on social media. Distrust of the government, institutions, denial of the truth.

Everyone has an opinion these days and proclaims it as the only correct truth. Opinions seem to crowd out reality.

In previous songs I denounced the war in the Ukraine (Wargames), and the rapidly developing technologies such as A.I. (Not all of us agreed).

With 'One life' I emphasize the longing for love, for light in the darkness, back to the human scale.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

