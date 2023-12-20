Graham Bonnet and Mick Box Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'

(Glass Onyon) As Christmas day quickly approaches, metal fans are being given one more stocking stuff to make the season extra special. This time, it's a powerhouse rendition of George Michael's perennial favorite, and famously inescapable, new wave pop masterpiece "Last Christmas" performed by Rainbow/Michael Schenker Group vocalist Graham Bonnet & Uriah Heep axeman Mick Box! Together these two craft an electrifying rendition of this ubiquitous earworm that feels like a brand new holiday anthem for headbangers and hard rock enthusiasts alike!
Renowned for his powerful vocals and impressive range, Bonnet grabs a hold of the vocal melody of "Last Christmas" and squeezes new life out of it, all while maintaining the songs poignant emotions. Box, on the other hand, adds some mind-blowing guitar work woven throughout the song to beef up the musical track to fit Bonnet's commanding vocal performance.
This holiday treat and many others await on the two volume set of A Very Metal Christmas and A Very Metal Christmas II released this year featuring brand new recordings from an incredible array of supremely talented metal artists including Megadeth's Chris Poland, King's X's Ty Tabor, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, Bulletboys' Marq Torien, UFO's Vinnie Moore, George Lynch, Marty Friedman, Great White's Jack Russell, Vixen's Janet Gardner, Angel's Frank DiMino and many more! Available now on CD, digital and vinyl.
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic
Graham Bonnet Speaks Out On Ritchie Blackmore's Legendary Haircut Story
Graham Bonnet Band Premiere 'Imposter' Video
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs- The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video- more
Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week- 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees Announced- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs
The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video
Issues Tap Volumes, Oceano, Sayak Das, and Nightlife For Farewell Dates
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Share New Track 'Tell Me Why
Graham Bonnet and Mick Box Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'
Taking Back Sunday's 'S'old' Gets Remixed By Tushar Apte
Singled Out: Midnight Sky's Long Way Back To Town
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71 - 2023 In Review