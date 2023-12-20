Graham Bonnet and Mick Box Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'

(Glass Onyon) As Christmas day quickly approaches, metal fans are being given one more stocking stuff to make the season extra special. This time, it's a powerhouse rendition of George Michael's perennial favorite, and famously inescapable, new wave pop masterpiece "Last Christmas" performed by Rainbow/Michael Schenker Group vocalist Graham Bonnet & Uriah Heep axeman Mick Box! Together these two craft an electrifying rendition of this ubiquitous earworm that feels like a brand new holiday anthem for headbangers and hard rock enthusiasts alike!

Renowned for his powerful vocals and impressive range, Bonnet grabs a hold of the vocal melody of "Last Christmas" and squeezes new life out of it, all while maintaining the songs poignant emotions. Box, on the other hand, adds some mind-blowing guitar work woven throughout the song to beef up the musical track to fit Bonnet's commanding vocal performance.

This holiday treat and many others await on the two volume set of A Very Metal Christmas and A Very Metal Christmas II released this year featuring brand new recordings from an incredible array of supremely talented metal artists including Megadeth's Chris Poland, King's X's Ty Tabor, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, Bulletboys' Marq Torien, UFO's Vinnie Moore, George Lynch, Marty Friedman, Great White's Jack Russell, Vixen's Janet Gardner, Angel's Frank DiMino and many more! Available now on CD, digital and vinyl.

