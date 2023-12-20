Singled Out: Midnight Sky's Long Way Back To Town

Tim Tye's Midnight Sky recently released their new album "Last Hope", and to celebrate we asked Tim to tell us about the single "Long Way Back To Town". Here is the story:

"Long Way Back To Town" began with the title, which is unusual for me. I usually add the title last. I knew the song would be about someone who was lost spiritually and emotionally. Being stranded in a blizzard became a metaphor for something more profound.

The lyrics "Love comes and goes like winter snows. Angels cry and devils dance without a sound" came out of nowhere. I liked the imagery; the meaning is whatever you want it to be.

My goal was to make the listener experience the loneliness and isolation of the character in the song. The intent was not to depress the listener, but to assure them that if you've ever felt this way, you're not alone.

This song reprises the theme from the title track of my first album "Dark Stretch Of Road," in which a trucker finds himself lost in a snowstorm-apparently doomed to spend eternity on an endless highway. Whenever I revisit a theme that I've already explored, I worry that the later work will add nothing to what I did previously. The songs were written about fifteen years apart. Maybe the newer work evidences a greater maturity and self-awareness. I'm not sure. What I know is that "Long Way" expresses what I was feeling when I wrote it. And if my truth is the listener's truth, I think I've done my job as a songwriter.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

