Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra Vocalist James Lewis Dies - 2023 In Review

Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra Vocalist James Lewis Dies was a top 23 story of May 2023: Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist James Lewis has died, and a number of his former bandmates have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer who was part of the outfit from 2004-2012. A cause of death was not revealed.

Dan Roth broke the news to fans with the following Facebook post, "Today we lost one of the best vocalists and human beings I have ever known...James Lewis. Though he most famously toured and recorded with Trans-Siberian Orchestra for several years, he was one of most down-to-earth people I had ever met. When he lived in New York, he and I would hang out often, laughing and just having a blast. Whether he'd be texting me from backstage while the TSO show was going on, or sending my daughter an unexpected, amazing birthday present, or sharing files and stories from his older bands, or comparing notes and sharing advice on our back issues, he was always such an authentic, nice guy. Nothing but great memories and great music. Rest in Peace, James."

Russell Allen wrote, "We lost a member of our TSO family today. The great James Lewis. I never had the pleasure of touring with him but we did meet on a few occasions and his amazing energy, charisma and humor was awesome! I was hoping we'd have a chance to tour together. I heard so many great things about him from my TSO band mates. But sadly he was not able to return. In the early years of my tenure with the band I was just 'filling in' for him on the songs he sang hoping he'd come back. I'll always think of myself as filling in for James.. and will keep giving all I got for as long as I got and try to do what he said to me when I got in the band. 'Congrats! Now don't f*** it up' haha He had an epic sense of humor. I loved that about him.. RIP brother.. you are loved by us all and will be missed."

Chris Caffery shared a photo and captioned it, "Siberian Saturday Night throwback with the voice of 'Christmas Nights in Blue' my dear friend James Lewis. Spent so many nights on the stage with James but also spent so many days and nights off the stage laughing and creating priceless memories.

"James first toured with us the year Daryl Pediford passed away. Daryl passed away during the weeks of rehearsal for the tour. James really helped me and the others to get through that difficult time with his energy, smile and infectious laugh.

"We were a bit more adventurous on the road back then. The schedule is a lot more brutal now with all the matinees. The stages have also gotten a lot bigger. We have to really be on our game physically and mentally with the new stage shows and all the moving stage pieces and special effects! Plus, yes we are all older, wiser and more careful! But we definitely had some classic times on the road before matinee madness began!

"To give an example and no this doesn't happen at all on the tours now...it was a snowy night in Grand Rapids and the backstage door was dangerously close to the local bars by the arena. "Old City Bar" has always been a break off the stage for me. This night I saw James and said "Lewis, wanna go get a shot?"

"He looked at me and laughed and we ran out in the snow and across the street in our tuxedos and entered an old city bar during old city bar! I forget exactly what we got but I remember telling the bartenders I'd be back after the show to pay my tab! The look on their faces was so priceless. I made it back for the next song and had this priceless memory placed into my mind forever! Like I said...definitely not anything that happens on the road these days. But it happened!

Dustin Brayley wrote, "There wasn't a time that I shared with him where he wasn't smiling. Even when it was hard. I didn't get to spend much time with him in his days with TSO, but he still left a great impression. He was loved by TSO fans and his TSO family. Rest in Power my man. Thank you for the memories. RIP James Lewis"

Jeff Scott Soto wrote, "So sad to hear this news, this man was the real deal, a true gentleman and wonderful singer! I had the pleasure of singing the song he did the original version of on Christmas Nights In Blue, RIP Mr Lewis, you'll be extraordinarily missed!!"

