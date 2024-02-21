Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Vitalij Kuprij Dead At 49

Trans-Siberian Orchestra touring member Vitalij Kuprij, who is also known for his work with Artension and Ring Of Fire, has died at the age of 49, according to a social media post from his friend Lars Eric Mattsson.

He shared via social media, "Woke up to really sad news this morning as my dear friend and keyboard maestro Vitalij Kuprij has passed away last night. The Ukranian born virtuoso was living in Philadelphia and recently came off another hugely successful tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

"I have known and worked with Vitalij for over 20 years and he always talked about seeing me here in Finland to go fishing, which was his second love after music.

"We have recorded together several times, first time was for the debut album of Book Of Reflections 20 years ago and then later for my Mattsson concept album War.

"My record label Lion Music Record Label has released a lot of his music including three solo albums, his band Artension and more. You will be deeply missed my friend!"

