Guns N' Roses Rock Live Debut Of 'Perhaps' - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Rock Live Debut Of 'Perhaps' was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: Guns N' Roses performed the live debut of their new single, "Perhaps", during an August 18 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.
Originally recorded during sessions for "Chinese Democracy", the song was updated by the trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan for its release this past week.
Slash has previously confirmed that the group has been working on re-recording outtakes from the 2008 album and suggested that the material was likely to surface in portions ahead of a full new studio album.
In 2021, Guns N' Roses released two tracks from those sessions - "Hard Skool" and "Absurd." Watch video of the live debut of ""Perhaps" here.
Carrie Underwood Rocked Guns N' Roses North American Tour - 2023 In Review
Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea - 2023 In Review
What Sorum Would Have Done Differently in Guns N' Roses
Duff McKagan Reacts To Shout Out From Bob Dylan
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert- Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater- more
Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall- Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert
Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater
Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Pays Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker
All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special
Queen The Greatest Live Episode Live in the 21st Century Premieres
Royal Hunt Going EDM For New Year's Eve
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review
AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor - 2023 In Review