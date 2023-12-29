.

Royal Hunt Going EDM For New Year's Eve

12-29-2023
(MDPR) Royal Hunt have announced that they will releasing an EDM version of one of their most popular songs "Half Past Loneliness" on the New Year's Eve (December 31st).

The band had this to say, "Hey all, New Year's Eve is just around the corner- party time, anyone? Say no more as this time we - quite unexpectedly - can contribute to your dancing & dining pleasures with an EDM remix.

"A DJ suggested to give this particular tune a "makeover" and we found his version to be quite amusing, so we just had to share it with you (considering we ́re in the middle of the holiday season). So dust off these dancing shoes and turn your boom box up to 11 - RH is in da house :-) Happy New Year, everyone!

"Find the song on ALL DSPs. "

