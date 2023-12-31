Ozzy Osbourne Underwent His 'Final Surgery' - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Underwent His 'Final Surgery' was a top 23 story of Sept 2023: Ozzy Osbourne says that his fourth neck surgery will be his last during the second episode of the recently relaunched The Osbournes" podcast. The Black Sabbath legend had previously undergone spinal surgery following a fall in his home in 2019, where he aggravated the injuries sustained in his 2003 quad bike accident.
He says during the episode, "Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck, which - it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, it's it, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."
His son Jack asked Ozzy how he is feeling about the new surgery and the metal legend responded, "Oh, It's all right. It's just like going over for a f***ing haircut now, you know."
Osbourne also revealed discussed the surgery during the premier episode of the relaunched "The Osbournes" podcast and shared that he will receive an epidural.
The Black Sabbath legend says that he is in a lot of pain despite have a previous spinal surgery to correct the injuries from his 2003 quad bike accident. He said during the podcast, "My lower back is... I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening, what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed, but below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em." He added, "All I know is right now, I'm in a lot of pain, I'm in a lot of discomfort."
His daughter Kelly asked him, "have we had a second opinion?", and Ozzy responded, "I said to the doctor yesterday, I said you know what I've heard, which I have, people have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone."
Ozzy shared, "In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that's why I lean forward as it's like gravity is bringing my head forward."
Sharon said that the doctor informed them that they don't know if the surgery will work or not.
