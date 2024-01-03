Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend

Former Mr. Bungle saxophonist Theo Lengyel was arrested on Tuesday, January 2nd, in connection of the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann, according to the Capitola Police Department.

The agency shared the following announcement via social media, The Capitola Police Department, in collaboration with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office, El Cerrito Police Department, and the Department of Justice, has successfully apprehended Thoebald "Theo" Lengyel (54 years old) in connection with the homicide of his girlfriend, Alice "Aly" Kamakaokalani Herrmann (61 years old), a Capitola resident.

The arrest of Thoebald Lengyel was executed earlier today with the help of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Santa Cruz County, following an intensive and collaborative investigation by the Capitola Police Department, which took over as the lead agency in the case. The joint efforts with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office and the El Cerrito Police Department have been instrumental in bringing this case to a resolution.

Alice Kamakaokalani was last seen on December 3, 2023, prompting a missing person investigation from law enforcement agencies. The Capitola Police Department, in conjunction with the El Cerrito Police Department, initiated an investigation into her disappearance on December 12, 2023.

Detectives from the Capitola Police Department gathered evidence, conducted interviews, and collaborated with partner agencies to piece together the circumstances surrounding Alice Kamakaokalani's disappearance. As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Thoebald Lengyel as a suspect.

The investigation led investigators to recover human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkley. The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra County Coroner's Office.

The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Thoebald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalanil. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

The Capitola Police Department expresses gratitude to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, East Bay Regional Parks Police Department, Contra Costa Crime Lab, El Cerrito Police Department, Cal OES, and the Department of Justice for their support and collaboration throughout this investigation.

Theobald Lengyel is currently in custody, and the Capitola Police Department will work closely with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office to ensure a throughout prosecution of the case.

This remains an ongoing investigation, the Capitola Police Department will not provide further details at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

