Stone Sour's Josh Rand Underwent Spinal Surgery - 2023 In Review

Stone Sour's Josh Rand Underwent Spinal Surgery was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand revealed via social media that he underwent spinal surgery earlier this year due to chronic back pain, and also shared that has been receiving therapy to address his mental health issues.

Rand shared the news via Instagram on Thursday (November 9th). He wrote, "It's been a while since my last post and I just wanted to update you all with what I've been up to and to say I'm alive and doing well.

"There's really two parts to my journey in 2023, mental health and physical health. Back in 2018 when I was getting sober from alcohol and pills, my mental health started to take a downward spiral. Come to find out my newfound sobriety would release all the negative sh*t in my head that I had been suppressing for many years by chemicals.

"Looking back now, by the end of 2019 I had lost the ability to control my emotions. The highs were high, and the lows were low except there were no highs. I had hit rock bottom; I had become someone else and not in a good way.

"In the beginning of 2020 after several events known as 'explosive behavior' it became very apparent to me I needed help. With the support of my wife, I began therapy. I can honestly say it's completely changed my life and it's one of the best things I've done and continue to do.

"Now on the physical side. I've just been dealing with chronic back pain for what seems like forever. This past March, the pain got to the point I could barely get out of bed. The sciatic pain was that bad. At the end of August, I had spinal surgery fusing L4, L5 to S1. I'm still in the 'get as much rest' phase right now. I'm hoping to start PT soon and get back to playing.

"I want to stress this is not a sympathy or 'poor me' post, but my 1st on the importance of mental health.

"Be safe, be well. #endthestigma #mentalhealthmatters #therapydog".

