Sinead O'Connor's Cause Of Death Revealed

The London coroner's office has confirmed that Irish music star Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes. She was found dead in her London home on July 26th of last year.

The coroner's office issued a brief statement confirming that the 56-year-old singer, "died of natural causes, The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death. No further comments will be made."

O'Connor's funeral took place last August outside of Dublin and was attended by the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, as well as Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton of U2, and Bob Geldof.

