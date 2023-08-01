Third Eye Blind Share Live Tribute To Sinead O'Connor

Video still

Third Eye Blind have shared their live performance of Sinead O'Connor's "The Emperor's New Clothes" that they played on July 27 at The Atlantis, DC to tribute the singer following the news of her death.

Frontman Stephan Jenkins shared this tribute. "When my own voice as an artist was in a state of formation, Sinead's style illuminated to me what was possible. She could be raw and in focus, brave without being needlessly exhibitionistic, powerful and beautiful. Although the subject was often heavy, there was always something lively and free about her music. Something both celebratory and longing, we were seeing a unique, honest, troubled and worthy spirit in myriad states of aliveness. I found her profoundly encouraging as an artist.

"Years after she got canceled for her Pope picture protest, Sinead was playing early in the day at a festival in Boston, while the crowd was still walking in. I got to watch from the side of the stage while she humbly made the music that was real to her. I thought it was cool and legit and I wanted everyone to see it.

"I got to meet her backstage and invited her to play with my band later in the day and she obliged. We played "The Emperor's New Clothes" together. I don't think people really knew it. We loved it. I danced around playing my acoustic guitar while she sang. We hugged and smiled onstage when the song was done and I was delighted. It was the last time I ever saw her.

"We got the news of her death when playing the reopening of DC storied punk rock club Atlantis and put this together backstage before the show. We opened with it and the audience still didn't know it, but they felt the spirit. My whole show was quietly dedicated to her. It was a great night. Thanks for all of it Sinead, rest in peace."

