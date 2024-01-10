Duff McKagan Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live

Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver legend Duff McKagan performed an incendiary version of his single, Longfeather on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (January 10th).

Longfeather is but one of the \ songs on McKagan's third solo album, LIGHTHOUSE, available now in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD, cassette, and LP.

McKagan had this to say about the track back in September when it was originally released, "'Today is a good day to die' refers not to a macabre yearning for death, but rather a lust for life and the learned habits of a good and honest daily striving.

"Longfeather was protecting his home. He couldn't hold up ALL of the Western wave....but he did his everything to keep his family safe. O Longfeather is gone.

"And O, Longfeather is home. I see you. I see you. Thank you Longfeather for giving me hope and a solid place to stand."

