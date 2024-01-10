Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver legend Duff McKagan performed an incendiary version of his single, Longfeather on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (January 10th).
Longfeather is but one of the \ songs on McKagan's third solo album, LIGHTHOUSE, available now in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD, cassette, and LP.
McKagan had this to say about the track back in September when it was originally released, "'Today is a good day to die' refers not to a macabre yearning for death, but rather a lust for life and the learned habits of a good and honest daily striving.
"Longfeather was protecting his home. He couldn't hold up ALL of the Western wave....but he did his everything to keep his family safe. O Longfeather is gone.
"And O, Longfeather is home. I see you. I see you. Thank you Longfeather for giving me hope and a solid place to stand."
Duff McKagan Reacts To Shout Out From Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song - 2023 In Review
Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know' Video
Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video
Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour- Duff McKagan Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live- Judas Priest- more
Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works- Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year- more
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour
Duff McKagan Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live
Judas Priest Premiere 'Panic Attack' Video
Metallica Stream Master Of Puppets From Debut Saudi Arabia Performance
Clutch Announce New World Samurai Tour 2024
Kenny Chesney Kicks Off 2024 With Connective Tissue Appearance
Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works
Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year