Go Ahead And Die Launching Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour

(Adrenaline) Max and Igor Cavalera's Go Ahead And Die are kicking off 2024 with their first US tour entitled the 'Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour 2024' on January 19th in Tuscon and will make its way across the U.S. making stops in Dallas, Brooklyn, and Seattle before concluding in Jerome, Arizona on March 24th.

Opening each night will be Florida death metal slam band, Bodybox as well as Second Shooter (Jan. 19-28), Half Heard Voices (Feb. 7-22), Madzilla (Mar. 1-10), and Deep Within (Mar. 11-24).

Max comments, "Remember the mosh pit, the sweat, and the aggression, Go Ahead And Die is bringing all that back through their live show! Together with Bodybox we're going to set the underground on fire and make Metal dangerous again!"

Igor adds, "Go Ahead And Die will be coming to a city near you! It will be a night of heavy riffs, blast beats, and grinding growls that you do not want to miss. For the first time ever, you'll be able to hear these songs live and it will be unlike anything you've seen before!!!"

GO AHEAD AND DIE are touring in support of their recently sophomore album 'Unhealthy Mechanisms' released October 20, 2023 on Nuclear Blast Records.

01.19.2024 - Tuscon, AZ - The Rock *

01.20.2024 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill *

01.21.2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *

01.23.2024 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's *

01.24.2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street *

01.25.2024 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

01.26.2024 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live! *

01.27.2024 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock *

01.28.2024 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar *

01.29.2024 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall Side Room

01.30.2024 - FT. Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall

01.31.2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

02.01.2024 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit

02.02.2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

02.03.2024 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

02.04.2024 - Atlanta, GA - The EARL

02.05.2024 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

02.06.2024 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

02.07.2024 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet Brewing ^

02.08.2024 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery ^

02.09.2024 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz ^

02.10.2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus ^

02.13.2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall ^

02.14.2024 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ^

02.15.2024 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance ^

02.16.2024 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room ^

02.17.2024 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts ^

02.18.2024 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground ^

02.20.2024 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner ^

02.21.2024 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop ^

02.22.2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing ^

02.23.2024 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

02.24.2024 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

02.25.2024 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

02.26.2024 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

02.27.2024 - Des Moines, IA - xBK

02.28.2024 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

02.29.2024 - Omaha, NE - Wating Room

03.01.2024 - Denver, CO - HQ +

03.02.2024 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater +

03.05.2024 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

03.06.2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall +

03.07.2024 - Boise, ID - Neurolux +

03.08.2024 - Seattle, WA - Substation +

03.09.2024 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre +

03.10.2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall +

03.11.2024 - Redding, CA - The Dip ~

03.12.2024 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post ~

03.14.2024 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz ~

03.15.2024 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium At The Catalyst ~

03.16.2024 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's ~

03.18.2024 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing ~

03.19.2024 - North Hollywood, CA - Knitting Factory ~

03.20.2024 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing ~

03.21.2024 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar ~

03.22.2024 - Pomona, CA - Glass House Concert Hall ~

03.23.2024 - Yuma, AZ - Red Moon Ale House ~

03.24.2024 - Jerome, AZ - Puscifer The Store ~

* - with Second Shooter

^ - With Half Heard Voices

+ - With Madzilla

~ - With Deep Within

