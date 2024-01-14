Philip Sayce Delivers 'Backstabber'

Philip Sayce is streaming his new single "Backstabber". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "The Wolves are Coming", which will be released on Friday, February 23, 2024.
He had this to say about the track, "This is a song about fake friends and a ruthless music business. I think the lyrics speak loud and clear, and the weight of the track conveys the intensity of my feelings. It is a jungle out there; watch your back.
"This song also speaks to my life-long journey with OCD - named one of the ten most disabling disorders by the World Health Organization - and this burden that myself, and many others live with every day."
