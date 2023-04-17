Philip Sayce And Troy Redfern UK Tour Announced

(Noble) Celebrated guitarist Philip Sayce is thrilled to return to the UK with six exclusive dates in November 2023. Special guest on all shows is slide guitarist Troy Redfern.
The UK tour announcement precedes the release of a brand-new single scheduled for mid-May from Philip's highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, which will be released on Atomic Gemini, Sayce's own label. This new music follows "Spirit Rising," his seventh full-length album released by Warner Music during the pandemic and currently has over 11 million streams on Spotify.
"I am beyond excited to return to the UK - it's been a long time coming, and it is a privilege to return to the country where I was born to perform. I cannot wait to reconnect with the UK audiences, who are always so gracious, supportive, and welcoming. We are going to light it up with everything we've got. Are you ready?"
The band consisting of Philip Sayce (vocals, guitar), Sam Bolle (bass), and Bryan Head (drums) will be performing featured music from Sayce's rich catalogue, including "5:55" (Spirit Rising), "Alchemy" (Peace Machine), and "Aberystwyth" (Steamroller) which was produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer, Dave Cobb.
Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Sayce is the protege of guitar legend Jeff Healey and GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning superstar Melissa Etheridge. Born in Wales, raised in Toronto, Canada, and now an American citizen, Philip's love of the guitar started at a young age when his parents introduced him to the greats early on - notably, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert Collins, Jeff Healey, and Jeff Beck.
Over the past two decades, Sayce has performed at the world's most prestigious - from the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland with Healey to a victorious night at the Oscars in the heart of Hollywood with Etheridge when she won best song for "An Inconvenient Truth" where Sayce's guitar playing shines. Sayce also worked with multi-platinum artist, Uncle Kracker, appearing on the album "No Stranger To Shame". During this time, the powerful cover of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away" set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart for a staggering 28 weeks in the United States.
Sayce's heralded performances at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, the Montreal Jazz Festival in Canada, the Dallas International Guitar Festival in Texas, and a devastating house-shaking appearance at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival in New York City have left audiences stunned and amazed. At a GRAMMY event, Jon Bon Jovi told the audience, "I want to give a special nod to Philip, who I immediately opened the program and said, 'Who the f*** is that guitar player?' Pretty fabulous, Philip."
Bristol, Fleece
Sunday 19 November 2023
Manchester, Band On The Wall
Monday 20 November 2023
Newcastle, The Cluny
Tuesday 21 November 2023
Glasgow, Oran Mor
Thursday 23 November 2023
Leeds, Brudenell
Friday 24 November 2023
London, The Garage
Saturday 25 November 2023
