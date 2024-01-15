Tony Orlando Announces Farewell Shows

(2911) On January 19th, 20th, and 21st, one of America's most beloved entertainers, legendary icon Tony Orlando, will play his final SOLD-OUT show in Las Vegas this week after fifty-one years as a Las Vegas headliner and now at the renowned South Point Casino.

In 1973, Tony Orlando began topping the bill in Las Vegas at the famed Riviera Hotel showroom and soon after began headlining the esteemed and historic Las Vegas Hilton. During his early explosive period performing in the entertainment capital, he headlined most of the city's legendary venues such as Caesar's Palace, The Mirage, and The Desert Inn -- and continued an amazing twenty-five years of residencies in all of Michael Gaughan's venues, including his hugely successful South Point Casino showroom.

...AND NOW FOR THE FINALE! As mentioned today in Billboard and MSN.com, on March 22nd, Tony Orlando will bring an end to his long and illustrious sixty-two-year live concert performing career at Mohegan Sun's 10,000-seat arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Amazingly, this will mark his sixty-fifth appearance over the course of twenty-three years at the venue.

"We are honored that after such a historic entertainment and humanitarian career, Tony Orlando has chosen Mohegan Sun to host his final live performance," said Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan. "It's now time for us to give him a standing ovation for entertaining over 100,000 fans at Mohegan Sun over the years, something that only Billy Joel has done, as he will be forever part of Mohegan's entertainment family."

"I am so honored that my last concert will be at my favorite venue on Earth, Mohegan Sun Arena," said Tony Orlando. "My relationship with Tom Cantone, the stage crews, and the staff at Mohegan Sun Arena has been flawless. I also want to thank all my friends within the Mohegan Tribe for making me feel like family and for the opportunity to say goodbye. Thank you for making my dreams come true."

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

Throughout February and March, Tony Orlando will play a handful of farewell North American stops, hitting Niagara Falls, Ontario on February 27th and 28th, along with playing a pair of Illinois shows in Des Plaines on March 2nd and St. Charles on March 3rd -- as well as a poignant East Coast date in Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 16th.

Tony Orlando - a sixty-plus-year hitmaker and standing-room-only live draw -- was recently honored as a New Jersey Hall Of Fame Inductee and remains a relentless supporter of American veterans.

To the delight of his countless fans, Tony will continue hosting his beloved hit radio program Saturday Nights with Tony Orlando on 77 WABC Music Radio (Red Apple Media, Inc.), which airs in New York, as well as reaching New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Orlando will naturally continue engaging in a multitude of ongoing projects - including a new film and multimedia company, Tony Orlando Productions.

Saturday Nights With Tony Orlando is in its third successful year, showcasing Tony's extensive (and often encyclopedic) knowledge of musical history. The show also boasts interviews with music's most beloved and iconic artists, all of whom consider themselves to be close friends of the legendary host - and his program often celebrates an engaging musical theme with a varied and unique playlist each weekend. The show airs from 10PM-Midnight ET and is streamed weekly worldwide to 170 countries and all 50 states.

Tony Orlando is a Grammy-nominated artist with a whopping fifteen Top 40 hits, two Platinum albums, three Gold albums, and millions of copies sold. "Tie A Yellow Ribbon" was the #1 Billboard Song of the Year for 1973 and went on to become the theme song for Tony Orlando and an anthem for hope, reunion, and renewal in America.

Orlando is a recipient of two American Music Awards and a People's Choice Award for Best Male Entertainer. He is the 2016 recipient of the Casino Entertainer Of The Year award and the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment from the Congressional Medal Of Honor Society, honoring his tireless efforts on behalf of our nation's veterans.

In 1990, Tony was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to commemorate his outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry. He was also inducted into Mohegan Sun's Walk Of Fame in 2010.

TONY ORLANDO - The Farewell Concerts

January 19, 20, 21 - Las Vegas, Nevada - South Point Casino

February 27, 28 - Niagara Falls, Ontario - Fallsview Casino

March 2 - Des Plaines, Ill. - Des Plaines Theater

March 3 - St. Charles, Ill. - The Arcada Theater

March 16 - Atlantic City, N.J. - Resorts Casino Hotel

March 22 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena

