Tony Orlando Celebrating Final Show Of Farewell Tour With Media Appearances

(2911) Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling artist Tony Orlando will be celebrating his final concert on Friday, March 22nd, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, to a sold-out crowd, bringing an end to his 62-two-year concert performing career! Leading up to the final show, Tony Orlando is making a stop in New York City for several national appearances, including EXTRA, NewsNation's 'Morning In America,' Newsmax's 'Wake Up America,' SiriusXM's 60s on 6 and 70s on 7, The Brian Kilmeade Show on FOX News Radio, and LifeMinute.TV! Orlando will also be featured on Good Day NY, PIX11, NY1, PROFILES, The Dr. Ward Bond Show on CTN, FOXNews.com, Huffington Post, On The Scene With Doreen in Philadelphia, and more!

"I couldn't have asked for a better farewell / thank you tour," shares Tony Orlando. "Although I am putting the final "ribbon" around my touring career at my favorite venue, the Mohegan Sun Arean in Connecticut, it was important for me to stop in New York to thank some old friends and make some new ones. This has been the best send-off one could dream of. I am so excited for my next journey and the next chapter."

"We are honored that after such a historic entertainment and humanitarian career, Tony Orlando has chosen Mohegan Sun to host his final live performance," said Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan. "It's now time for us to give him a standing ovation for entertaining over 100,000 fans at Mohegan Sun over the years, something that only Billy Joel has done, as he will be forever part of Mohegan's entertainment family."

In 1973, Tony Orlando began topping the bill in Las Vegas at the famed Riviera Hotel showroom and soon after began headlining the esteemed and historic Las Vegas Hilton. During his early explosive period performing in the entertainment capital, he headlined most of the city's legendary venues such as Caesar's Palace, The Mirage, and The Desert Inn -- and continued an amazing twenty-five years of residencies in Las Vegas, including the hugely successful South Point Casino showroom.

Tony Orlando - a sixty-plus-year hitmaker and standing-room-only live draw -- was recently honored as a New Jersey Hall Of Fame Inductee and remains a relentless supporter of American veterans.

To the delight of his countless fans, Tony will continue hosting his beloved hit radio program 'Saturday Nights with Tony Orlando' on 77 WABC Music Radio (Red Apple Media, Inc.), which airs in New York and reaches New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. 'Saturday Nights With Tony Orlando' is in its third successful year, showcasing Tony's extensive (and often encyclopedic) knowledge of musical history. The show also boasts interviews with music's most beloved and iconic artists, all of whom consider themselves close friends of the legendary host - and his program often celebrates an engaging musical theme with a varied and unique playlist each weekend. The show airs from 10PM-Midnight ET and is streamed weekly worldwide to 170+ countries and all 50 states.

Orlando will naturally continue engaging in many ongoing projects - including a new film and multimedia company, Tony Orlando Productions.

