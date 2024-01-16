.

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone

Michael Angulia | 01-16-2024
Guns N' Roses have passed a new milestone with their classic track "Paradise City", surpassing 1 billion streams on the Spotify music service and earning a place of the service's Billions Club playlist.

This marks the third track from Guns N' Roses to surpass 1 billion streams including "Sweet Child Of Mine" with 1,720,951,787 streams, and "Welcome To The Jungle" with 1,088,306,363 streams at press time.

"November Rain" will be next to join the Billions Club on Spotify with the epic ballad current enjoying streams of 875,856,389. Check out the Guns N' Roses page of Spotify here.

