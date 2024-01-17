On This Day 2013: Ozzy Osbourne Injured In Home Fire

On this Day in Rock in 2013 Ozzy Osbourne was injured in a fire at his Beverly Hills home, his wife and manager Sharon revealed. The Black Sabbath singer suffered facial burns, hair loss and re-opened a cut in his hand made during recent surgery after an unattended candle exploded its glass holder.
Sharon revealed she'd gone to bed without putting the candle out. "At five o'clock I heard a noise like metal had fallen. I thought it was my housekeeper so I didn't pay any attention. A few minutes later my eyes are stinging and my throat's closing up. Then my dog started to bark," She said
The Osbournes went downstairs to investigate, and discovered the living room in flames. Ozzy attempted to bat out the fire using his arm, which was in a cast following an operation earlier in the week week.
"He opens the doors and I go into the kitchen and throw water on it and it erupted," Sharon said. "Ozzy's front of his hair is gone. His eyebrows. He's got skinned cheeks. He made his hand worse. It started to bleed."
