Blake Shelton Begins New Era With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

(BBR) BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville announces the signing of country music superstar and Grand Ole Opry member, Blake Shelton. "Blake is one of the biggest personalities and presences in media," says Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, Americas, BMG. "America first got to know him through incredible, timeless songs and live shows and then fell in love with him and his sense of humor through TV. We are so excited he's joining the BMG Global family and cannot wait to share his incredible new music with the world. He's been laser-focused on delivering some of the best of his career and it shows. We have been dancing through the office, literally not just figuratively, since we heard the first couple songs he played for us!"

"A huge thanks to Jon, Peter, JoJamie, Katie, and the BMG family for being as excited as me about this new chapter we will write together," said Shelton. "I felt their passion and love for music when I met with them, and I knew I was home. I am READY TO GO!"

Shelton is currently climbing the singles and streaming charts with Post Malone on the Top Five, smash hit "Pour Me A Drink." His impressive resume includes 28 #1 singles, 11 Billion Global Streams, 52 million singles sold and 13 million albums sold. He has numerous awards, including CMA's for Entertainer of the Year and five consecutive wins as Male Vocalist of the Year.

A top tour year in and year out, 2025 shows include his "Live In Las Vegas" Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The residency will occur on February 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, and 15. His "Friends And Heroes" Tour will Kick off February 27 in Lexington, KY, featuring Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins and Emily Ann Roberts.

As an extension of his music, Shelton is a household name as a coach for 23 seasons on NBC's Emmy award-winning series, "The Voice." He and Carson Daly produced and starred in the celebrity game show "Barmageddon." He has appeared in films, including "Pitch Perfect 2," "The Ridiculous 6," a voice-over role in "Angry Birds The Movie" and his spirited rendition of "Go Tell It On The Mountain" is the feature song on the closing credits of the forthcoming Lionsgate Film, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."

He champions up-and-coming artists on a daily basis with Ole Red and partner Ryman Hospitality. With locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando, and most recently, Las Vegas, with a stand-alone venue complete with a roof-top stage and bar on the strip, Ole Red provides a first-class stage for live entertainment every day.

A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children's hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks, and the OK POP Museum, and he wrapped the "Back To The Honky Tonk" Tour in March with a special show in Tulsa titled Blake Shelton & Friends: Oklahoma Is All For The Hall. It featured fellow Oklahomans Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Vince Gill, and others and raised more than $750,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

