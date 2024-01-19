The Alarm, The Blow Monkeys and Belouis Some Announce Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour MMXXIV

The Alarm, The Blow Monkeys and Belouis Some have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring to launch the North American Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour MMXXIV.

Reybee sent over these details: "This tour will be a chance for a generation of fans - both old and new - to step back into the future and celebrate a time that defined millions of people's life soundtracks when the era of Music Television ruled the earth," says Mike Peters of The Alarm about the Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour MMXIV which is announced today.

Featuring a phalanx of British music artists who first came to prominence in North America during the original MTV music television era, The Alarm, The Blow Monkeys and Belouis Some all broke onto the scene with music that collectively blurred the lines between new wave, alternative rock and pop music as we know it. For The Blow Monkeys and Belouis Some, this tour marks their re-entry into the U.S. performance space after quite some time.

Continues Peters, "All our bands made an initial impact through the medium of music, but it was driven deeper into the hearts and imaginations of people all over North America via Music Television - a then brand new format that allowed bands from all across the globe to be both heard and seen, paving the way for a new generation of artists and fans of which had never been witnessed before."

"We are thrilled to be returning to the States again," expresses Dr. Robert of The Blow Monkeys. "The music of America has been the soundtrack to our lives and in some ways we feel like we are coming home."

Adds Belouis Some, ""I'm really looking forward to getting out on the road again with such a cool line-up... playing to the best audiences in the world!"

May 01 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

May 02 Austin, TX Emo's

May 03 Houston, TX House of Blues

May 04 Ft. Worth, TX Tannahill's

May 07 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

May 08 Minneapolis, MN TBA

May 09 Chicago, IL Des Plaines Theatre

May 10 Detroit, MI Magic Bag

May 11 Los Angeles. CA Cruel World *

May 12 Pittsburgh, PA Jergels

May 13 Toronto, ON El Mocambo

May 14 Buffalo, NY Asbury Hall

May 15 Cleveland, OH Temple Live @ Masonic

May 16 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

May 17 Philadelphia, PA Colonial Theater [Phoenixville)

May 18 Falls Church, VA State Theater

May 19 Richmond, VA The National

May 22 Huntington, NY Paramount

May 23 Pawling, NY Daryl's House **

May 24 New York, NY Irving Plaza

May 25 Salisbury, MA Blue Ocean Music Hall

May 26 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

May 28 TBA

May 29 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

More Dates to be announced

