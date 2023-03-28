The Alarm Share Video For John Lennon Inspired 'Whatever'

(Reybee) The Alarm have released a music video for their John Lennon inspired new song, "Whatever". The track is the third single from their forthcoming album, "Forwards", which will arrive on June 2nd. Here is the official announcement:

"Whenever I've been in hospital, I have projected my imagination towards recovery and the mountain summit has always been a place I aspire to get to as a sign of recovery," says Mike Peters, vocalist/guitarist of THE ALARM who release their new single and video "Whatever" today, March 28, 2023. The video, which shows him hiking up a mountain during a snowstorm, is symbolic of his struggle to make it back to good health, as Peters continues to rebound from a serious leukemia relapse in 2022. "If I can get back to the mountaintop, I'll know I am on the right track."



"I was inspired to write this song after hearing John Lennon sing 'Whatever Gets You Thru The Night' on the hospital radio. I thought to myself 'Never mind the night, what am I going to do to get through life?'," he told The Big Takeover, who premiered the video. He elaborates, "The song 'Whatever' was born soon after and it's really about the most simple, yet most important things like family, friends and loved ones who help you in the hours of need and an appreciation of life's fundamental gifts such as being able to breathe, talk and to walk."



Filmed on Moel Hiraddug, a mountain in Wales which "is literally right outside my front door in the village of Dyserth where I was born and raised," the video carries a bit of symbolism in addition to portraying his uphill struggle with cancer. Carrying a retro relic of the '80s - the Sony Watchman, a suitcase and a mylar star balloon, Peters struggles amidst adverse conditions to make it up the summit to a television tower.



"All this carried me up the mountain towards an old abandoned tower that I have always been fascinated by," he explains. "Often, when I look up to the mountain at night, I can sometimes see a light coming from inside the building and wonder who is up there and obviously using the place as a shelter. I tied my silver star (which is a symbol of the new record), to my suitcase of life belongings, and headed for the shelter. The snow was beginning to fall as I walked ever higher, and then with the wind picking up it literally felt like I was climbing through the life storm of recent times. I had brought an old Sony Watchman with me which was another symbol connecting the past to the future. Was this really the first portable screen I had owned, and precursor to the modern screens of devices that feed us news, information and psychobabble 24-7?"

