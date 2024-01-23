Definitely Maybe Ask 'Are We Having Fun Yet?'

(Big Picture Media) Chicago pop punk trio Definitely Maybe is today sharing a brand new music video for the track. Decked out in all pink and black, "Are We Having Fun Yet?" showcases a playful performance.
The band shares: "This video wrestles with the question "is it more fun to actually do the thing or to watch someone else do the thing?" Is it better to let other people do the work while you witness from the comfort of your own couch with your pals and your snacks? The video is both bright and sterile, playful and minimal, fun and aggressive - just like the song."
Definitely Maybe burst onto the scene last year with their viral single "One More Night". The song, which was written by singer/lyricist Courtney Clinkert following the loss of her sister to suicide, is meant to remind listeners that you never know what tomorrow might hold - if you can just make it through one more night. "One More Night" has struck a chord with listeners around the world, garnering 5M+ views on TikTok and 483k+ streams on Spotify.
Fans can look forward to seeing Definitely Maybe live later this week as the band shares the stage with Gold Steps on January 26th at X-Ray Arcade (Milwaukee) and 27th at Bottom Lounge (Chicago). They'll also be performing on February 17th as part of Snüzfest at Beat Kitchen, alongside Devon Kay & The Solutions, Gold Steps, Guardrail, and more.
Upcoming Shows:
1/26 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
1/27 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
2/16 - Detroit, MI @ Corktown Tavern
2/17 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (Snüzfest)
