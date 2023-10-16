Liam Gallagher Launching 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years Arena Tour

Liam Gallagher has announced that he will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis's debut album with the launch of the 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' arena tour in 2024.

The special UK trek will feature Liam performing the 'Definitely Maybe' album in full for the very first time, and will also play with some select b-sides from the era, according to the announcement.

The arena tour will feature 12 dates and is set to kick off on June 2nd in Sheffield, at the Utilita Arena and will wrap up on June 27th in Manchester, at Co-op Live, with stops in Cardiff, London, Glasgow, and Dublin.

Gallagher had this to say,, "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the '90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together LG x"

JUNE 2024

2nd - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

3rd - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

6th - London, The O2

7th - London, The O2

10th - London, The O2

15th - Manchester, Co-op Live

16th - Manchester, Co-op Live

19th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23rd - Dublin, 3Arena

24th - Dublin, 3Arena

27th - Manchester, Co-op Live

