.

Liam Gallagher Launching 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years Arena Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-16-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Liam Gallagher Launching 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years Arena Tour

Liam Gallagher has announced that he will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis's debut album with the launch of the 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' arena tour in 2024.

The special UK trek will feature Liam performing the 'Definitely Maybe' album in full for the very first time, and will also play with some select b-sides from the era, according to the announcement.

The arena tour will feature 12 dates and is set to kick off on June 2nd in Sheffield, at the Utilita Arena and will wrap up on June 27th in Manchester, at Co-op Live, with stops in Cardiff, London, Glasgow, and Dublin.

Gallagher had this to say,, "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the '90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together LG x"

JUNE 2024
2nd - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
3rd - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
6th - London, The O2
7th - London, The O2
10th - London, The O2
15th - Manchester, Co-op Live
16th - Manchester, Co-op Live
19th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
20th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
23rd - Dublin, 3Arena
24th - Dublin, 3Arena
27th - Manchester, Co-op Live

Related Stories
Liam Gallagher Launching 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years Arena Tour

Liam Gallagher Streams New Live Album Knebworth 22

Liam Gallagher Shares Knebworth 22 Performance Of Champagne Supernova

Liam Gallagher Shares Video For Live Version of 'More Power'

Liam Gallagher Celebrating New Live Album With Intimate Show

More Liam Gallagher News

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Disturbed Announce North American Tour- Eagles Add Farewell Tour Date- more

Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video- New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video- more

Day In Country

Sam Hunt Announces Outskirts Arena Tour- Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Deliver Country Rock Anthem 'Trouble'- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Latest News

David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song

Eagles Add New Forum Date To Long Goodbye Tour

BRKN LOVE Cover Gnarls Barkley's 'Crazy'

Crypta Share 'Stronghold' Lyric Video

Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Announce Live on Cloud 9 Tour

Baroness Stream 'Stone (Deluxe)' Album

We The Kings Ink With Emo Nite Founders' Graveboy Records

Taken Days To Get 'Over Zelle Us' With New Single