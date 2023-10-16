Liam Gallagher Launching 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years Arena Tour

Liam Gallagher has announced that he will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis's debut album with the launch of the 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' arena tour in 2024.
The special UK trek will feature Liam performing the 'Definitely Maybe' album in full for the very first time, and will also play with some select b-sides from the era, according to the announcement.
The arena tour will feature 12 dates and is set to kick off on June 2nd in Sheffield, at the Utilita Arena and will wrap up on June 27th in Manchester, at Co-op Live, with stops in Cardiff, London, Glasgow, and Dublin.
Gallagher had this to say,, "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the '90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together LG x"
JUNE 2024
2nd - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
3rd - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
6th - London, The O2
7th - London, The O2
10th - London, The O2
15th - Manchester, Co-op Live
16th - Manchester, Co-op Live
19th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
20th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
23rd - Dublin, 3Arena
24th - Dublin, 3Arena
27th - Manchester, Co-op Live
Liam Gallagher Streams New Live Album Knebworth 22
Liam Gallagher Shares Knebworth 22 Performance Of Champagne Supernova
Liam Gallagher Shares Video For Live Version of 'More Power'
Liam Gallagher Celebrating New Live Album With Intimate Show
David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Disturbed Announce North American Tour- Eagles Add Farewell Tour Date- more
Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video- New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video- more
Sam Hunt Announces Outskirts Arena Tour- Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Deliver Country Rock Anthem 'Trouble'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song
Eagles Add New Forum Date To Long Goodbye Tour
BRKN LOVE Cover Gnarls Barkley's 'Crazy'
Crypta Share 'Stronghold' Lyric Video
Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Announce Live on Cloud 9 Tour
Baroness Stream 'Stone (Deluxe)' Album
We The Kings Ink With Emo Nite Founders' Graveboy Records
Taken Days To Get 'Over Zelle Us' With New Single