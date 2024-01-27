Singled Out: The Great Alone's Beyond Dreams

The Great Alone just released their new album, "Perception", and to celebrate we asked Murielle to tell us about the record's latest single "Beyond Dreams". Here is the story:

"Beyond Dreams" is the third song composed for "Perception," and it came together quite quickly. The structure remained unchanged, with only a few minor arrangements, allowing me to craft my vocal line over a nearly finished song.

The classic instrumental base of guitar, bass, and drums is enhanced by background vocals and layers of sounds that tie everything together, adding character and depth to the music. The haunting quality of the choirs perfectly complements the theme.

Our intention was to make "Beyond Dreams" a dark and dynamic song, with a multi-faceted vocal delivery and a distinctive rhythm that emphasizes its decadent side.

The lyrics of "Beyond Dreams" explore the feeling or fear of being tormented during sleep. Metaphorically, a creature could carry us away to another dimension, risking being unable to return to reality. The guitar intro, rich with delay, inspired a gentle melody with lyrics that set the song's atmosphere, creating a sense of floating. I address a malevolent entity lurking in the shadows, awaiting the opportune moment to take my soul. Initially reminiscent of a ballad, the swift entrance of instruments dispels that notion and leads into the chorus that launches the song. The lyrics speak directly to the listener, encouraging them to feel beyond what is visible and connect with the entity.

The catchy verses and signature rhythm of this piece provided an opportunity to add depth to the vocals and play with emotions. Following the guitar interlude reminiscent of the song's beginning, we aimed to create a dark instrumental section with a specific rhythm, pulling the listener into the depths of the song, as if falling into the unknown. This leads into the final chorus and explosive conclusion, addressing the listener once again with the question: "What are you gonna do if you can't come back?" The melodic guitar solo adds the finishing touch to the song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

