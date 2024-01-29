Masterplan 'Rise Again' With New Single

German metal stars Masterplan have released a brand new song called "Rise Again" as they prepare to hit the road next month with Firewind for a European Tour.

Guitarist Roland Grapow had this to say, "After almost 10-11 years of silence, we are ready to burst onto the heavy metal scene again. We missed the audience and new emotions.

"This song is about how we felt during the last period. Everything in the world changes so quickly that sometimes it is very difficult to understand where you belong. And it seems that you are talented and worthy of success, but you begin to doubt yourself. And this is a big mistake.

"As usual and in the Masterplan style, we try to be positive and this is the main goal of our creativity. We want to inspire our fans to find the strength to overcome life's challenges. Rise Again is the song about hope, life and better things to come, it's like a phoenix rising from the ashes." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Oasis' 'The Masterplan' Getting Special Limited Edition Reissue

News > Masterplan