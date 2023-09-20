Oasis' 'The Masterplan' Getting Special Limited Edition Reissue

(PPM) Big Brother Recordings Ltd today announces the release of limited-edition collector's formats to celebrate the silver anniversary of Oasis' iconic album The Masterplan. Twenty-five years since the original release, November 3rd will see new formats made available including CD, cream cassette, and limited-edition double vinyl formats (heavyweight silver, green and black marble and black). The new formats feature remastered audio, taken from the Chasing The Sun reissues - available for the first time as one collection.

The Masterplan is an extraordinary collection of B-sides originally featured on singles from Oasis' era-defining first three albums, Definitely Maybe (1994), (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (1995), and Be Here Now (1997). Far from being inferior to the A-sides they backed, many of the 14 tracks that feature on The Masterplan have become as cherished as the band's biggest hits from that seminal period. Oasis was following in the tradition of artists like The Jam and The Smiths; both influences on Noel who took great care over their B-Sides. In today's streaming led musical landscape where the traditional single no longer exists, it could be argued that Oasis was the last truly great singles band, and that The Masterplan is proof of that.

The album includes several landmark Oasis songs, tracks like "Acquiesce," originally found on the "Some Might Say" CD single and unforgettably co-sung by the Gallagher brothers, and "Half The World Away," from the "Whatever" CD single, which later found fame as the theme tune to the much-loved comedy series "The Royle Family" - not to mention the epic title track, which originally appeared as the fourth bonus track on the "Wonderwall" CD single. Noel has often described "The Masterplan" as one of the best songs he has ever written.

It also includes "Talk Tonight," a remarkable solo acoustic recording by Noel, plus "Stay Young," "Listen Up," "Going Nowhere," "Fade Away" and "Rockin' Chair"... songs so good they would have been singles for any other band.

The Masterplan charted at No. 2 in the UK Official Album Chart UK selling almost 122,000 copies in its first week of release in 1998. It went on to be certified triple platinum and has sold over three million copies worldwide.

Oasis - The Masterplan (Remastered Edition) Tracklist:

01. Acquiesce (Remastered)

02. Underneath The Sky (Remastered)

03. Talk Tonight (Remastered)

04. Going Nowhere (Remastered)

05. Fade Away (Remastered)

06. The Swamp Song (Remastered)

07. I Am The Walrus - Live Glasgow Cathouse June '94 (Remastered)

08. Listen Up (Remastered)

09. Rockin' Chair (Remastered)

10. Half The World Away (Remastered)

11. (It's Good) To Be Free (Remastered)

12. Stay Young (Remastered)

13. Headshrinker (Remastered)

14. The Masterplan (Remastered)

