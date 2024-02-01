Jeff Larson Announces New Album 'Adobe Home'

(SRO) Jeff Larson will release his first solo full-length album in a decade-the melodically sparkling and CA-themed Adobe Home-April 19 via Nashville-based label Melody Place. Produced by the veteran California singer-songwriter with Gerry Beckley of America, the album will be launched March 8 with the Larson composition "Something of A Dream." The 13-track album comes on the heels of IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, the veteran singer-songwriter's acclaimed 2023 six-song tribute EP to the late iconic singer and songwriter Tim Hardin.

Larson wrote eight of the songs on Adobe Home: two with legendary songwriter Jack Tempchin (of the Eagles' "Peaceful Easy Feeling" fame); one with Beckley, and one with Robert Lamm of Chicago. It's an album with subject matter that touches on people, places, and things with styles ranging from Americana, folk-rock, power pop, and some jazz elements.

"This project started in 2020 when I just moved to the San Diego area (from the San Francisco Bay area)," says LARSON. "Exploring and learning about my new surroundings influenced several songs, starting with 'Adobe Home,' 'This Summer,' and 'Better Part of the Morning.' I've continued my ongoing collaboration with co-producer and friend, Gerry Beckley," he adds. "We help each other as sounding boards on the production side, we co-wrote one song, and he plays bass and keyboards throughout the album. I also became friends with Jack Tempchin, who is a neighbor. Along with producing a record for Jack, we co-wrote a couple of songs for this album. I think it captures the time it was written and the emotions I went through."

Here's the track listing and songwriting credits for ADOBE HOME:

1. Adobe Home

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson)

2. Something of a Dream

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson)

3. Pretty Soon

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson)

4. Hold Inside

(Words & Music: Gerry Beckley)

5. This Summer

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson)

6. The Name of the Song

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson & Jack Tempchin)

7. She Comes Around

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson & Gerry Beckley)

8. Better Part of the Morning

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson)

9. You Can Fly

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson & Jack Tempchin)

10. Even Though

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson)

11. Week of Rain

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson)

12. A Matter of Time

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson & Robert Lamm)

13. Santa Ana Sunset

(Words & Music: Jeff Larson)

