Jeff Larson Shares 'This Summer' Video

(SRO) Veteran California singer-songwriter-guitarist Jeff Larson paints a beautiful picture of eternal summer with "This Summer," the second track and video from his melodically sparkling, CA-themed album Adobe Home out this Friday, April 26 on Nashville-based label Melody Place.

The Larson-written "This Summer" is a gorgeously produced upbeat summer song, with an irresistible melody and harmonies that honor the history of Southern California bands like the Beach Boys and America. In fact, Brian Eichelberger from the Beach Boys band, and America's Gerry Beckley, join Larson for the song's shimmering harmonies. Plus, Larson co-produced Adobe Home with Beckley who plays bass and organ on "This Summer." And Brian Young-from another sunny-sounding band, Fountains of Wayne-is on drums.

"This Summer" was premiered by Rock And Roll Globe, which noted that "...this fantastic song no doubt alludes to the ebullience of a California that only comes from being a native of the land."

The 13-track Adobe Home is Jeff Larson's first solo full-length album in a decade. He solely wrote eight of the songs on Adobe Home, plus two with legendary songwriter Jack Tempchin (of the Eagles' "Peaceful Easy Feeling" fame); one with Beckley, and one with Robert Lamm of Chicago (see the track listing below). It's an album with subject matter that touches on people, places, and things with styles ranging from Americana, folk-rock, power pop, and some jazz elements.

Here's a Q&A with Larson about "This Summer."

Q: "This Summer" is a perfect summer song, with an irresistible melody and harmonies that honor the history of Southern California bands like the Beach Boys and America. Can you tell us about how the song was born?

Larson: I wrote and recorded the song as a personal soundtrack to the Summer of 2022. From what I recall, I was walking on the coast and talking into my phone with lyric and melody ideas from overhearing people visiting, reunions, and embracing surf, sun, and all the usual clichés. I also pulled from my own childhood with memories of riding bikes and just playing until the sun went down.

Q: In fact, Brian Eichelberger from the Beach Boys band, and Beckley, join you for the song's harmonies. Plus, you co-produced the album with Beckley. And Brian Young-from another sunny-sounding band, Fountains of Wayne-is on drums. It's really the perfect DNA for a "summer" song. How did this all come together?

Larson: Yes, in the past when I wrote a song like this I would turn to my friend Jeffrey Foskett (Beach Boys, Brian Wilson), but that was not an option due to his health. I sang all the harmonies initially but it needed another voice besides mine in the mix. I reached out to Gerry (Beckley)and he also suggested Brian Eichelberger. That was a good call and it worked out perfectly for this song. Brian Young on drums was also essential in adding the energy it needed and taking it away from my initial throwback approach.

Q: There is an undeniable wide-open optimism in the lyrics, and the song comes on like the perfect tonic for a troubled world. Can you describe your mindset when you were writing it?

Larson: I usually have some degree of melancholy in my lyrics (and voice), but for this song, it really was an exercise in trying to stay on message and relay a sense of fun and positivity. It's a little rare in that other songs I have written in this vein usually have troubled verses and then resolve is found in the chorus. I initially didn't take the song that seriously, but Gerry and some others liked it - so I followed through and it came alive. If it comes across as a good "feel" song, that's great - mission accomplished.

Q: What are your own thoughts about California-what has it always represented to you? Do you feel that is still the case?

Larson: Well, I am a native of the San Francisco Bay Area. This record (Adobe Home) is really just trying to focus on where I landed in the San Diego area and just making an audio statement around that. I would hate to say I am defined by a state or state of mind; I'm not, but I do love "the place" that is California. It is far more varied than most people see. There are plenty of issues, but that is true almost everywhere. I do know what it is to commute i traffic. I know the pace of technology intimately, having lived within it. I have raised a family here. All said, I am content with this place and still see it as inspiring.

