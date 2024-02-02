The Problem With Kids Today Reveal New Single 'All I Wanna Be'

New Haven, CT rockers The Problem With Kids Today have shared a new song called "All I Wanna Be", which is the final pre-release single from their forthcoming debut album, "Born To Rock".
The album will be hitting stores next Friday, February 9th and "All I Wanna Be" follows the previous singles "Leather Jacket Blues," "What Else Could I Say" and "Speed Freak".
Silas Lourenco Lang had this to say about the new single, "Taking cues from 80's jangle pop heroes, 'All I Wanna Be' is a perfect showcase of what The Kids are capable of in the studio. The trio - flanked by a bombastic orchestra of synths, organs, and 12 string guitars - gallop through this heartfelt tune.
"Starting with a beautiful Chamberlain crescendo, crashing down immediately into a tight rhythm enveloped by the familiar arms of a 12 string Rickenbacker 360. An organ bubbles just underneath the surface, giving a backbone to the drone of Tate Brook's rhythm guitar, while tambourines and acoustic guitars chit chat in the background. The vocals, shouting from that place we all can recognize, a place of infatuation where it's so easy to lose yourself, but also see clearer than ever.
"The song itself acts as a much needed reprieve from the high-gain, high-intensity onslaught of the rest of the album, without stopping the momentum dead in its tracks.
"This is our fourth and final single from our debut album, 'Born To Rock.' It continues to highlight the depth of creativity and musical acumen the band possesses, there's a lot more fun to be had when our album releases on February 9th."
