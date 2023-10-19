The Problem With Kids Today Deliver 'What Else Could I Say' Video

(Clarion Call) The Problem With Kids Today are excited to share their new single "What Else Could I Say" and it's accompanying music video, which was directed by Kicker Pictures' Connor Rog. "What Else Could I Say" is the first track to be releases from the band's full-length debut album Born To Rock out on February 9, 2024.

On the song the band's Tate Brooks says, "'What Else Can I Say' is an indie punk anthem, written out of frustration both metaphorically and literally. It broke us out of a writer's block and set the bar for the rest of the album."

The Problem With Kids Today are announcing two New England shows where they will be be performing tracks off their upcoming album. The band will play on October 28 at Three Sheets in New Haven and on December 15 at JJ's Tavern in Northampton, MA. More shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Revisiting the sounds and themes of the 70s while creating their own original version, TPWKT are a unique blend of all things they love; punk, power pop, eclectic numbers, and good time R&R. The Kids also put on a high octane live show, playing countless gigs and becoming one of New Haven's highest regarded live acts. This has led them to selling out venues like Space Ballroom and Cafe 9, as well as doing some regional tours around New England. Earlier this year, the band was featured in a Pitchfork article about Verso Studios and through the studio, they have become one of Chris Frantz's (Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club) favorite local bands!

This past spring the band headed to legendary Q Division Studios (Pixies, Aimee Mann, Jon Brion, Dropkick Murphys, etc.) in Cambridge, MA to make their debut album Born To Rock, recorded by veteran indie producer Adam Lasus (Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Yo La Tengo, Juliana Hatfield, Helium, Mark Mulcahy, etc). Laying down eleven new songs in a mere eight days, the band and Adam moved into the studio and recorded from dusk till dawn. This allowed them to play with a wide variety of instruments from harmonicas and toy pianos to 12 string guitars and synthesizers. The result is an all encompassing Rock and Roll record inspired by the likes of KISS, New York Dolls, Ramones, Iggy and The Stooges, and incorporating some of the poppier aspects of The Byrds, The Beatles, and The Kinks. It's a timeless record sure to leave you saying, that's The Problem With Kids Today...

